ROYAL CITY - A Royal City man already in jail in connection to three armed robberies is now linked to a fourth armed robbery in November in Royal City, according to police.
Jesus Torres, 25, is accused of robbing a Royal City grocery store on Nov. 6. Torres allegedly entered the store and pointed a pistol at employees and demanded cash. Police say Torres fled before officers arrived.
Royal City police are forwarding a report to the prosecutor’s office seeking a charge of first-degree robbery against Torres.
Torres is already charged in three armed robberies, all on Nov. 17. Torres allegedly brandished a firearm at Carniceria Madrigal in Moses Lake and demanded cash, making off with more than $900. Shortly after, Torres is accused of pulling a gun on the clerk at JRs Economart before going behind the counter and taking about $500 from the till.
Investigators say Torres took about $600 during an armed robbery of BJs gas station in Rock Island.
Just after midnight on Nov. 18, Torres was located by police as he approached Ephrata, leading to a pursuit through downtown. Torres allegedly fired multiple shots from both a rifle and pistol during the pursuit, according to court records. One shot penetrated a deputy’s patrol vehicle and a bullet fragment struck him in the foot.
Torres is currently charged in Grant County with first-degree attempted murder with a deadly weapon, first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault, felony eluding, drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He is also facing a first-degree robbery charge in Douglas County.