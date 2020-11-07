ROYAL CITY - Royal City police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a Friday night armed robbery.
Interim Police Chief Rey Rodriguez says a male suspect entered the local grocery store just before 7:45 p.m. The man grabbed a drink before going to the cash register where he pulled out a pistol and demanded money.
Royal City police were on scene in less than a minute after receiving the 911 call but the suspect had already ran off, Rodriguez said.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 5-foot-8 and around 200 to 220 pounds, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a design down the sleeves and a face mask that appears to have a skull design. Rodriguez said the suspect was speaking Spanish during the robbery.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 509-762-1160.
“If you see him, do not make contact as he is still armed and dangerous,” Rodriguez added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.