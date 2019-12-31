ROYAL CITY - Royal Knights quarterback Caleb Christensen has been voted the Class 1A AP Washington player of the year.
The junior quarterback threw for 3,000 yards and 51 touchdowns, leading the Knights to another undefeated season and Royal’s fourth state championship in the past five years. Christensen finished 22-of-37 for 318 yards and two touchdowns in the title game against Lynden Christian.
Along with Christensen, four other Royal players earned Class 1A first team honors, including wide receiver Cooper Christensen, offensive lineman Jose Medina Jr., defensive lineman Michael Perez and linebacker Derek Bergeson. Cooper Christensen was also named first team at defensive back.
Defensive back Tyler Allred was named to the honorable mention list.
In Class 1B, Odessa running back Marcus King was named AP player of the year. Wide receiver Brady Walter, linemen Jaden Hunt and Pilot Wieshaar and defensive back Jett Nelson earned first team honors. King was also named first team at linebacker.
Almira-Coulee/Hartline lineman Reese Isaak was also named to the AP first team.
Othello defensive lineman Isaiah Perez was named to the Class 2A first team.
