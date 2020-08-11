ROYAL CITY - On Tuesday, the Royal School District announced its intent to return to school on Aug. 28 using a two-option model that gives kids the option to learn online-only or do 50/50 split between being in-person or online. The plan will go to the school board for approval at their regularly scheduled meeting on August 13.
“The Grant County Health District has reviewed our updated reopening plan, and no further action is required from the GCHD for us to move forward at this time,” the district stated in an online letter to parents.
Both options apply to grades K-12.
Option #1 – ALL Grades In School + Remote Learning (50/50 Split)
Under this learning model, ALL students (Preschool-12th grade) will spend half their time in school and the other half engaged in remote learning at home. Students will be grouped into “cohorts,” and we will have A days and B days. Students will be grouped into two cohorts by last name: students with a last name beginning with the letter A-L will be assigned to Cohort A; students with a last name beginning with the letter M-Z will be assigned to Cohort B. Half our students will attend in-person classes on A days, while the other half will learn remotely.
Option #2 – 100% Remote Learning
Royal School District will offer a remote-only learning option for families who do not yet feel comfortable having their students return to school in-person. This would be a “new and improved” version of last spring’s Continuous Distance Learning.
The district stated that it will reassess current health conditions and community transmission rates in mid-October to determine whether students could return to school in-person full-time starting November 4, 2020 (when 2nd quarter begins.)
