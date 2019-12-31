ROYAL CITY - The Royal School District is seeking voter approval on a two-year $2.74 million Educational Programs and Operations replacement levy in the February special election.
The proposed levy is not a new tax and would replace the district’s expiring levy approved by voters in 2018. If approved, levy funds will be used to maintain educational programs in Royal schools not fully funded by the state, including smaller classroom staffing, extra-curricular activities and athletics, counselors and nurses, CTE programs, technology and more, according to Superintendent Roger Trail.
“Funding for education in the state is complicated,” Trail stated. “The reality is that state dollars don’t fully cover the actual costs to operate most schools. We, like many other districts, use levies to help bridge this gap in funding. We’re extremely grateful to our community for their history of supporting our school levies over the years.”
At the time the 2018 levy was approved, the proposed tax rate was projected at $1.75 per $1,000 in assessed property value. The actual rates were reduced to $1.50 in 2019 and $1.57 in 2020. The district’s 2020 replacement levy tax rate is proposed at $1.58 in 2021 and $1.54 in 2022. The total collection amount for the 2020 levy is $1.37 million each of the two years.
The special election is set for Feb. 11.
