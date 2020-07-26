ABC’s newest game show, "Don’t" will air this week featuring an Ephrata woman and her family as the contestants. The episode will air Thursday, July 30 at 9 p.m. on ABC (KXLY).
One of the contestants, Fallon Long, spoke to iFIBER ONE News this week. Long does security management at Grant PUD in Ephrata. Long’s husband, her husband’s sister, and her husband’s cousin are this week’s contestants in the show.
"Don't" is a comedic physical game show that offers contestants the opportunity to team up with their family and friends for the chance to win a cash prize of up to $100,000 by tackling hilarious tasks, each with the simple rule of "Don't." In each episode, members of the four-person team strive to accomplish various challenges, such as "Don't Laugh," "Don't Blink" or "Don't Look Back," as they work together to build their bank. The show was created and is produced by comedic actor Ryan Reynolds and is hosted by actor Adam Scott.
“It was a lot of fun, it's intimidating with a large group and a live audience. There’s obstacles and questions and you just think that you know the answers and you yell out what was not supposed to come out of your mouth,” Long told iFIBER ONE News.
Long says ABC reached out to her and her husband over a year ago, several years after they asked to be cast in a reality show that featured the restaurant they used to own. Long says her family were flown to Los Angeles for an audition and then flown to Atlanta for game show filming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.