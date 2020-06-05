QUINCY - As part of a planned expansion, Sabey Data Centers is seeking to modify its existing air permit at its Intergate.Quincy facility.
Sabey is looking to keep 37 emergency backup generator engines within the existing campus, located at 2200 M St. NE. Two new buildings would house an additional 32 emergency generators,” according to the state Department of Ecology.
Ecology is seeking comments on the proposed changed, which require a revised air permit to ensure protection of human health and the environment. Sabey’s current permit, issued in 2011 and last revised in 2016, allows up to 44 backup generators that run on diesel.
Diesel engine exhaust contains fine particles and other gases that can cause health problems for anyone frequently exposed and at high enough levels.
The proposed permit changes include conditions to protect public health from air pollution, such as limits on the amount of fuel and number of hours the engines can operation.
Ecology is holding a public informational webinar at 6 p.m. on June 24 to answer questions. Visit ecology.wa.gov/SabeyComment for more information, to review documents and submit comments.
Comments can also be submitted by email at Kari.johnson@ecy.wa.gov.
