ROYAL CITY - Due to an overnight storm that dealt gusty winds, the Saddle Mountain Fire east of Mattawa kept firefighters on their toes Monday night into early Tuesday.
Our 8 p.m. report on Monday stated that the fire was at 4,000 acres, but crews say the blaze grew to the west and northwest causing nearly 50% growth overnight.
As of Tuesday morning, a press release indicates that the blaze has burned approximately 5,760 acres. Fire information officer Ben Shearer says a unique aspect about the fire is its ability to spread against the wind because the brush its burning is exceptionally dry and light.
Shearer says one homeowner near the fire’s north side was checked to make sure they were aware of the situation, but no evacuations were issued.
Shearer says the fire isn’t expected to grow much due to the high volume of help on the fire with a total of 212 people on the blaze. Rocky bluffs on top of Saddle Mountain are accounting for 10% containment at this point.
Shearer expects significant firefighting progress resulting in more containment later today.
(2) comments
With all this wind we in the Valley are in danger as well. Please be safe.
This place catches fire just about every other year. It's all low-value scrubland anyway. Was it a cigarette on HWY 24 to the south that someone was done with?
