ROYAL CITY - A multi-county fire fight appears to be effectively combating a 4,000 acre blaze on Saddle Mountain in south Grant County.
Fire officials say the fast-moving fire is burning on both sides of the mountain. However, no homes are threatened.
During the late afternoon, iFIBER ONE News noted that the fire’s most active flank was its eastern end, but the activity pendulum swung westward a short time later causing vegetation to flare up on the fire’s west side. The western portion of the fire appeared to be burning towards crops.
Fire Information Officer Ben Shearer says four aircraft are battling the blaze in addition to crews on the ground. Shearer says firefighters used an area burned by a brush fire in 2017 to contain a portion of the blaze.
As of 7:15 p.m., Shearer says fire activity appears to be somewhat dormant. The blaze was first reported just after 1 p.m.
Shearer says additional information on the fire will be available later Monday night.
(1) comment
hanging over Moses Lake
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.