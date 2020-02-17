EPHRATA - From a mental health perspective, teenhood is a vulnerable time for many during their lifespans. That’s why the Ephrata High School Honor Society is hosting the school’s first public mental health workshop on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Grant County Integrated Services Therapist Diane Truscott will conduct the workshop which will consist of a comprehensive presentation about mental health, therapy resources, etc. The EHS workshop is the brainchild of honor society president Ruthanne Yawney.
“Coming into the president position I was really excited and wanted to make a list of unique learning opportunities, something you normally wouldn’t get,” Yawney told iFIBER ONE News. “Mental health is a really prevalent issue and many don’t know where to go to get help.”
Yawney said says the workshop was inspired by people in her personal circle who have been afflicted by mental health problems. Yawney emphasized that mental health issues are not a taboo topic nor should they ever be.
Yawney says she hopes the workshop will inspire people to find healthy ways to deal with their mental health problems.
The workshop will be held at the Ephrata High School library at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Students, parents, teachers, and community members are welcome to attend.
This sounds like a great idea. Hatred and intolerance are the two main causes of violence and social discontentment in today's society.
