MOSES LAKE - Sage Point Elementary School in Moses Lake will be closed for two weeks due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
According to the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard, three students and two staff members have tested positive for the virus over the past 14 days.
“Due to an increase in COVID cases and an increase in absences within our school, the Grant County Health District has advised the closure of Sage Point Elementary for the next two weeks,” school district officials stated.
Sage Point students will transition to remote learning on Tuesday, with the school scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
“The safety and well-being of students and employees is our top priority,” district officials added. “We continue to monitor the evolving health crisis caused by coronavirus.”
The district previously announced all three middle schools would move to full remote learning through Nov. 27 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases that has led to a staffing shortage.
(1) comment
5 people are disrupting the entire school? Shameful.
What's going to happen next? No extended family gatherings and movie theaters will have to shut down?
