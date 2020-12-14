MOSES LAKE - On Monday, two local healthcare providers provided intel confirming that the COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Grant, Douglas, and Chelan county areas by mid-week.
Spokeswoman, Gretchen Youngren, says a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines are en route to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake. Youngren says the healthcare provider should receive its shipment of vaccines by late Tuesday or Wednesday, with the vaccine being administered to frontline healthcare workers and long-term care facility staff and residents on Thursday.
Youngren says Samaritan staff who receive the vaccine will be given two days off before they work again in case they don’t feel well. Youngren says the hospital will monitor for vaccine side effects, if there are any.
Current Confluence Health Physician and Former Grant County Confluence Health Medical Director Dr. David Curnel says his he was informed that his employer will receive the vaccine this week as well. Based in Wenatchee, Confluence Health has locations in Grant, Douglas, and Chelan counties.
Andrew Canning, Confluence Health spokesperson, says the local healthcare network will receive 975 vaccine shots on Tuesday.
Canning says Confluence Health will begin vaccinating its high-risk staff, elderly care staff and residents on December 17.
The Washington State Department of Health will receive the vaccines (62,500 doses expected initially with the anticipation of over 400,000 doses by the end of December) and disperse them to sites across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.