MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake-based Samaritan Healthcare confirms that seven of its employees have contracted coronavirus. The infected staff do not work in the same department; most them are in non-patient care departments. Health officials say the workers contracted the virus through community exposure.
“Our thoughts and prayers for strength and healing are with our employees,” said Samaritan CEO, Theresa Sullivan. “COVID-19 continues to impact our community, and we want to encourage everyone to mask up and help stop the spread of this virus.”
On July 26, Samaritan Healthcare began an investigation that involved contact tracing of all positive employees. Since then, the healthcare provider has done 28 additional tests on employees and have found no further positive test results among employees.
Aside from those tests, two more exams were performed on former patients who had direct, prolonged contact with the COVID-positive employees. Though, a delay from regional diagnostic labs, the test results are not yet available.
“We remain vigilant in our commitment and efforts to ensure the safety of our staff and patients,” stated Sullivan. “We are grateful for our dedicated staff who continue to work hard each day to care for our patients and the community.”
Samaritan says it will continue to work with the Grant County Health District to monitor and follow up on all employees and patients identified through the contact tracing process.
“Samaritan Healthcare’s strong COVID-19 infection control policies have demonstrated the importance of taking COVID-19 precautions to slow the spread of the illness. Their quick work to identify close contacts, test, and maintaining their daily COVID-19 prevention policies resulted in fewer cases in their facility,” stated Theresa Adkinson, Grant County Health District’s Administrator.
To you non mask wearing folks. Facts and science don't stand a chance against people like you who have such a strange view of freedom. These healthcare workers probably got the virus from one of your fellow travelers. Very selfish and short sighted. Bet if you were unfortunate enough to get very sick with the virus (which I hope you do not) you'd get religion real quick about masks, social distancing, etc. and be making deals with God real quick.
What are the facts and science? We’ve been told both to wear and dont wear by the experts. You’re right, most of my friends in my circle haven’t worn masks and nobody has gotten sick.
The majority of healthcare cannot be done 6 feet apart. Usually, healthcare involves close contact with the patient.
Oh, so masks don’t work...I see.
Anyone that thinks a mask will protect you from a virus is misguided, if anything it will keep the virus in front of your breathing orifices until you suck it in.
Sheep muzzles are dangerous because you’re spreading your own viruses onto the masks an back into your own nose.
I wonder why these mask wearers weren’t social distancing 6 feet away from non mask wearers. That’s how they got it, right?
