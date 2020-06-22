MOSES LAKE - Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake is currently in need of homemade masks to protect patients and staff.
“We continue to require masks at our facility, which means we are starting to run low on our stock,” hospital officials stated. “We are well stocked on other PPE and supplies, masks are our highest need at this time.”
Masks donated to the hospital should be made of 100 percent cotton fabric with the design positioned horizontally. The hospital is in need of adult masks measuring 9 inches by 6 inches. A video tutorial on the supplies needed and how to make a homemade mask is available here: https://youtu.be/8Hon3XuHKv0
For information related to donation drop-off, contact the Samaritan Healthcare Materials Department at 509-793-9705 or email foundation@samaritanhealthcare.com.
