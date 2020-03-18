MOSES LAKE - Samaritan Healthcare has opened a Respiratory Virus Evaluation Center (RVEC) to help medically screen anyone concerned they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The RVEC Clinic is located on the west end of the Samaritan Clinic, located at 1550 South Pioneer Way. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Patients are encouraged to call the 24-hour nurse hotline at 509-764-3331 prior to visiting the clinic or a local Emergency Department.
“This is an extra level of precaution we’re taking to protect our patients, staff and community,” stated Samaritan Chief Medical Officers Dr. Andrea Carter. “By directing patients to use a single entrance into the clinic, we’re establishing a more controlled screening area for patients who may be contagious. Furthermore, this aids us in reducing the potential for otherwise healthy patients and staff being exposed to the virus.”
Anyone seeking care for other health concerns and who are not experiencing respiratory illness or COVID-19 symptoms should use the clinic’s front entrance.
“We continue to encourage people to take proper precautions against the spread of infectious disease, including frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when ill,” Carter stated.
The Moses Lake and Quincy Community Health Center locations have also been offering outside, drive-up clinics in the parking area, allowing patients to stay in their vehicles while be examined for respiratory symptoms, helping prevent the spread of the virus.
