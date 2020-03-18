MOSES LAKE - Out of an abundance of caution, most visitors will not be allowed on all Samaritan Healthcare campuses in Moses Lake. On Wednesday, Samaritan announced that it will be restricting visitors at Samaritan Hospital, Samaritan Clinic on Pioneer, or Samaritan Clinic on Patton effective immediately. The healthcare provider says the decision was per the direction of the CDC to reduce potential COVID-19 exposure in hospital and clinics.
“What we’ve learned is that COVID-19 is spread primarily by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and it can also spread when people touch contaminated surfaces and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth,” said Samaritan Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Andrea Carter. “Restricting visitors reduces the likelihood that an infected person without symptoms will enter the hospital or clinic and expose our patients and staff to the disease.”
The following are exceptions to the temporary visitor policy:
- OB patients are allowed one support person (e.g., a partner, parent, or labor partner)
- Surgical patients are allowed one support person (applies to both inpatient procedures as well as outpatient)
- Diagnostic testing patients are allowed one caregiver to provide physical assistance, or one person to accompany a pediatric patient
- Clinic pediatric patients may be accompanied by one parent or guardian
- Clinic patients are allowed one support person or caregiver to assist with transport and care
- Special circumstances will be reviewed by nursing
