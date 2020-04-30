MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake-based Samaritan Healthcare says its seen big drops in patient visits since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The healthcare network says the 40% decline in patient volume since March 1 has translated into a loss of $15 million in gross patient revenue.
Administrators say Samaritan management and leadership have taken a 20% reduction in compensation and have begun offering voluntary standby unemployment to staff members mostly affected by restrictions placed on elective procedures.
Announced this week, Samaritan has instituted expense reductions totaling $6.9 million dollars. These include reductions to staffing, supplies, and other expenses. Most staffing reductions were made through voluntary standby unemployment. The breakdown of expense reductions is as follows:
· CEO Compensation – 10%
· Management Compensation Reductions – 9%
· Voluntary Staff Standby Unemployment – 7%
· Provider Compensation Reductions – 4%
The reductions will be implemented by Monday, May 4.
Samaritan says it’s received some financial relief in the form of $11.9 million in state and federal funds, but $8 million of that must be repaid by April 1, 2021, or the loan repayment is subject to 10% interest.
“When restrictions on elective surgical procedures and ‘non-essential’ services are lifted, we don’t anticipate immediately bouncing back to 100% operations, mainly because it will take time to rebuild and there will likely be requirements to prioritize patients needing care,” stated Samaritan CEO Theresa Sullivan. “We also have been asked to ensure our operational plans include preparations for a potential spike of COVID-19 in the fall.”
“Samaritan is not the first hospital to implement such significant financial reductions,” stated Samaritan Chief Administrative Officer Alex Town. “However, we will continue to closely monitor our organization’s financial performance throughout the remainder of the year and through the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Sullivan says Samaritan wants employees to return to work while adhering to restrictions and guidelines imposed by the government.
“We have an incredible team of employees here at Samaritan,” stated Sullivan. “Our plans is to work closely together with regional and state health officials so that we can continue to provide care for our community, and also ensure the financial viability of healthcare for the future of Moses Lake.”
You can donate to Samaritan Healthcare by clicking here
