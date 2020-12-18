MOSES LAKE - Minutes before receiving her COVID-19 immunization shot on Thursday, Samaritan Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrea Carter talked about what she’d tell people who are hesitant about getting a COVID-19 vaccination.
Dr. Carter says getting the shot could cause slight redness and a little bit of inflammation of the skin where the vaccine was injected. Carter says a minuet percentage of those who have received the shot have experienced anaphylaxis, which is a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction that can occur within seconds or minutes; that’s why people are asked to remain in holding areas where they would receive treatment should that occur.
Dr. Carter added that the rapidity of the development of the vaccine is under scrutiny by some.
“Part of the reason people are wary is because the vaccine was developed so rapidly, and that’s not the norm in our country. But really, there’s no unsafe reason why it couldn’t be developed as rapidly as it was, so the rapidity of the development is not something to be nervous about.”
Dr. Carter was among the first recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Upper Columbia Basin on Thursday. All vaccines require a follow-up booster shot three weeks after receiving the Pfizer vaccine and four weeks after receiving the Moderna vaccine.
