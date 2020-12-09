MOSES LAKe - As coronavirus occupies healthcare worker schedules and takes up precious resources, it’s posing problems for other patients who aren’t infected with the virus.
This week, iFIBER ONE News heard from Samaritan Chief Medical Officer Andrea Carter who says coronavirus is causing longer waiting for care among non-COVID-19 patients.
“We see patients waiting longer to seek care than they would have before the pandemic, so they are sicker when they arrive at our clinic for primary care appointments,” Dr. Carter stated in an email.
Dr. Carter also confirmed that cognitive issues are becoming more prevalent as of late.
“Unfortunately, we have seen an increase in people struggling with mental health issues,” Dr. Carter told iFIBER ONE News.
Currently, Samaritan Healthcare has 12 open full-time nursing positions as the healthcare network tries to keep up with demand. However, Samaritan has made it clear that they have not had any nursing turnover related to the pandemic.
