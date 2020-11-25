MOSES LAKE - On Wednesday, Samaritan Hospital was verbose about its desire to see people hunker down for the upcoming holiday. Gretchen Youngren, a spokeswoman for the healthcare provider, says occupancy is up at the 50-bed hospital.
“As of this morning, we have 12 patients in our intensive care unit and 20 in our surgical unit,” Youngren told iFIBER ONE News. The provided figures did not include those in the mother-baby rooms. Of the 32 patients in beds, seven are active COVID-19 cases. Two weeks ago there were 14 COVID-19 patients in beds.
“If we’re already up now, that means we need people to buckle down this Thanksgiving. Their gatherings in the next couple of days could have a tremendous impact on capacity at our hospital and could dictate our ability to treat really sick people come December.
Youngren says Samaritan has what’s known as a ‘surge plan,’ giving it the ability to care for up to 200 patients should occupancy reach critical mass.
“This means we can relocate patients to other rooms or add one additional bed to each patient room.”
Fortunately, Youngren says Samaritan has not activated this plan yet, and hopes they won’t have to.
(2) comments
people are thier own worse enemy..wear your dang mask! nobody is infringing on your rights..dont believe the news take it from the local hospita staff!
Ok. Anti-maskers. Got it? If you get sick for any other reason or have an accident, or grandma or grandpa or mom or dad have a heart attack or stroke there may be no room or them to get treated. Wear a mask. Forgo this years holiday get togethers. Think long term. Even though you think you are bullet proof. You aren't. You are no more special than anyone else. It is your right and your responsibility to be a good citizen. A good family member. A patriotic American. Please. Don't choose this hill to die on. This virus doesn't care what anyone thinks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.