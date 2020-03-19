MOSES LAKE - Per the direction of the Grant County Health District, Samaritan Healthcare will suspend all non-essential surgeries and services during the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision comes after continued conversation with regional and state health officials. The move fortifies the defense against COVID-19. At this time, all elective procedures and treatments have been postponed or rescheduled for a later date.
“Our main goal is to minimize risk of exposure to both patients and staff, and to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” stated Samaritan Chief Executive Officer, Theresa Sullivan.
In addition, Samaritan clinics will also assess options for clinic visits online.
The tentative plan to lift the suspension of elective surgeries and services is April 1.
