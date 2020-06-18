MOSES LAKE - Sampling of Moses Lake will begin next week after reports of blue-green algae blooms in the lake over the past two days.
“Sampling has not yet been done to confirm the presence of microcystin toxins, but based on sampling in previous years, it is likely toxins are present,” Grant County Health District officials said Thursday.
The health district is advising people to be cautious around the lake and keep pets out of the water.
“Contact with any water that contains blooms should be avoided,” health district officials added.
Sampling for toxins are happening on Monday, with results expected by the end of next week.
Toxic blue-green algae was confirmed around this time last year in the lake.
The type of blue-green algae present can cause serious illness in people, pets and livestock, causing symptoms including jaundice, shock, abdominal pain, weakness nausea, vomiting, severe thirst or even death.
Oh...I thought the city/county/state was going to do something about it....my mistake
