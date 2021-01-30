GEORGE - Deputies are searching for a man who robbed Sandoval’s Market in George at gunpoint Friday afternoon.
The store was robbed at about 1 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies, the state patrol, Quincy police and a K9 unit searched the area but the suspect was not located. Deputies say it’s possible the man hopped into a waiting vehicle and drove off.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20s, about 5-foot-5 and 145 pounds. He was dressed in a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and a black mask, and was armed with a black handgun. The man was last seen running south into the George community from the store, which is located at 406 S. Frontage Road East.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.