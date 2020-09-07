featured Satellite maps show position of extraordinarily massive Cold Springs Canyon/Pearl Hill Fire and how close it is to you Shawn Goggins Sep 7, 2020 Sep 7, 2020 Updated 5 hrs ago 3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Credit: GISsurfer Northern portion of Cold Springs Fire in Okanogan County Southern portion of Cold Springs Canyon and most of Pearl Hill Fire in Okanogan and Douglas counties. Here's how close the south-most portion of the Pearl Hill Fire is to towns and cities in Grant County. Ephrata is at the very bottom of the picture. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (3) comments EphrataResident Sep 7, 2020 4:28pm Since iFiberone doesn't want to share their source just some screen captures, the DNR has a map of hot spots too.http://fireinfo.dnr.wa.gov/Click the top right icon with the three "sheets". You can control what you see on the map (satellite image, topo, etc). You will want to expand out the "Fires" category and select "Satellite Hotspots". I would also turn off everything under the "Weather" category. Report Add Reply local123 Sep 7, 2020 6:59pm Since they don't want to share their source, other than crediting GISsurfer right in the article.https://mappingsupport.com/p2/gissurfer-interactive-recreation-disaster-maps.html Report Add Reply EphrataResident Sep 7, 2020 7:31pm Yeah, sure they list GISSurfer. But they provided no links. No updated info, just static screen caps with a "GISSurfer" credit (which ironically has a disclaimer "Use at your own risk" on the website).That's like taking a screen capture of a Youtube video, writing an article, and writing "Credit: Youtube". It makes it much more difficult (if not impossible in some cases) for the reader to check out the primary source of data. It makes it much more difficult for the reader to investigate the primary source, or view updates from an evolving incident.I had searched for "GISSurfer" before searching for the DNR website, and came up with the exact same website you posted the link to. However, even your link above doesn't show the satellite data. It's hidden under the "Menu"/"Disaster Maps" option. Granted it was similar with the DNR website, but that's a government website and I come to expect anything government related is going to be a pain to use (which is why I described how to get the data). How many readers would know how do get this information in a reasonable timeframe?How about, Mr/Mrs Smartypants, that they just provide a link like this one for their original article? Then people can receive updated information on this developing story... https://mappingsupport.com/p2/gissurfer.php?center=40.749596,-111.533203&zoom=5&basemap=USA_basemap&overlay=VIIRS_24_hours,MODIS_24_hours&txtfile=https://mappingsupport.com/p2/special_maps/disaster/USA_wildland_fire.txt.Then their readers could easily check the status of the fire. But hey, I guess I am the fool for wanting people to easily access updated information during a wildfire. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Homes lost to “explosive” Pearl Hill fire near Mansfield Evacuations in place for Beverly Burke Fire in Grant County Satellite maps show position of extraordinarily massive Cold Springs Canyon/Pearl Hill Fire and how close it is to you
Since iFiberone doesn't want to share their source just some screen captures, the DNR has a map of hot spots too.
http://fireinfo.dnr.wa.gov/
Click the top right icon with the three "sheets". You can control what you see on the map (satellite image, topo, etc). You will want to expand out the "Fires" category and select "Satellite Hotspots". I would also turn off everything under the "Weather" category.
Since they don't want to share their source, other than crediting GISsurfer right in the article.
https://mappingsupport.com/p2/gissurfer-interactive-recreation-disaster-maps.html
Yeah, sure they list GISSurfer. But they provided no links. No updated info, just static screen caps with a "GISSurfer" credit (which ironically has a disclaimer "Use at your own risk" on the website).
That's like taking a screen capture of a Youtube video, writing an article, and writing "Credit: Youtube". It makes it much more difficult (if not impossible in some cases) for the reader to check out the primary source of data. It makes it much more difficult for the reader to investigate the primary source, or view updates from an evolving incident.
I had searched for "GISSurfer" before searching for the DNR website, and came up with the exact same website you posted the link to. However, even your link above doesn't show the satellite data. It's hidden under the "Menu"/"Disaster Maps" option. Granted it was similar with the DNR website, but that's a government website and I come to expect anything government related is going to be a pain to use (which is why I described how to get the data). How many readers would know how do get this information in a reasonable timeframe?
How about, Mr/Mrs Smartypants, that they just provide a link like this one for their original article? Then people can receive updated information on this developing story... https://mappingsupport.com/p2/gissurfer.php?center=40.749596,-111.533203&zoom=5&basemap=USA_basemap&overlay=VIIRS_24_hours,MODIS_24_hours&txtfile=https://mappingsupport.com/p2/special_maps/disaster/USA_wildland_fire.txt.
Then their readers could easily check the status of the fire. But hey, I guess I am the fool for wanting people to easily access updated information during a wildfire.
