MOSES LAKE - Numerous modes of transportation will be involved in one of the year’s first election-related rallies this Saturday.
Organizers have planned a motorcycle/motorcade supporting President Donald Trump which will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Papa’s Casino in Moses Lake.
The political demonstration on wheels will span to Blue Heron Park in Moses Lake, the place where a large boat rally is expected to begin at 2 p.m.
Scott Schmig, a local veteran, is coordinating the marine rally. Schmig says 575 people across the state are interested in participating with 75 confirmed participants.
iFIBER ONE News asked Schmig about the element that inspired him to develop his first political event.
“If we don’t keep what we have, if we don’t keep our president, our protector, we’re going to lose our country. If we don’t keep him in office, we’re not going to have a police force, we’re not going to have a country,” Schmig told iFIBER ONE News.
Schmig says the rally will also display support for law enforcement and Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp.
The boat rally begins at 2 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m.
(6) comments
If you don't believe in the Democratic way of life. Go ahead, it may be the last time you vote.
Kinda makes you wonder.
Why aren't there any Biden Harris rally's?
Ever heard of the term Silent Majority?
This "freedom rally" is being discussed elsewhere as an "Antifa duck shoot." Apparently the snipers are agreeing to only target outboard engines. So far.
Not a huge Biden fan, but I dont understand why my fellow vets support draft dodger. A spoiled rich kid
So Schmig isn’t at all informed; got it. “No cops, no country” - silly boy.
