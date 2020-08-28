MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake High School students will begin the school year with remote-learning only after the school board approved amending their reopening plan.
In a split decision, the board approved the change that was also presented during the Aug. 13 meeting. The change did not make it to a vote during the past meeting. Elementary and middle schools will continue with the district’s three models — a blended model of in-person and remote learning, a model of full-time in-person learning and a full remote learning model.
School district superintendent Josh Meek said the high school has presented unique challenges in terms of cohorting, schedules, class requirements, hands-on learning and other aspects. Meek and district administrators on Tuesday recommended to the board to adopt the modified plan for the high school.
“We are working very hard and I’m very proud of the work happening in every corner of this district to prepare for delivery of the options but at the same time we have to be realistic,” Meek said.
Under the modified plan, the high school will follow state and Grant County Health District recommendations and remain in remote-only learning as the county remains above 75 new cases per 100,000 residents. Students would enter into a blended learning model when the cases rate is below 75 new cases per 100,000 residents over a two week period and students would be allowed to return to full on-campus learning when the case rate is below 25 per 100,000 residents over a two week period.
Board President Elliott Goodrich, who was the lone no vote, told the board any change like the one made Thursday night should’ve been done earlier.
“If anyone tries to alter this plan again like this, I’m going to be very disappointed,” Goodrich said. He added he was “saddened by the board’s decision.
More information the district’s reopening plan reopening for all grade levels can be found here: www.mlsd161.org/reopening/
The school year for the Moses Lake School District begins Sept. 9.
after teacher salaries, the second most expensive to the budget is building maintenance and operations....is this information public to see how we stacked 2020 budget to actual.....just curious, as there should be a surplus.
doesn't the case rate apply to all schools? I'm curious why only the high school was subject to the change? It seems Meek and his buddies that he pals around with that work at the high school all got together and decided to say this when they tried to make it look like they really wanted in person school. Everybody can see right through the BS and how crooked this district really is. Hopefully a class action lawsuit is filed against this district and an open investigation is conducted to find out just what's going on. This is a sad day for moses lake high school students who are at the mercy of mlsd politics.
Two things that are false in this article. MLSD isn't working hard and the high school will never reopen to the blended model because the case rate, 75 infected per 100,000 in a two week period, will NOT be achievable. Screw you health district and school board.
