SEATTLE - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered all schools in the state to remain closed through the rest of the school year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Inslee was joined by state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal during Monday’s announcement that due to the coronavirus outbreak schools will remain physically closed for the remainder of the school year and the state’s more than 1.2 million public and private K-12 students will continue distance learning until the end of June.
“This decision, like every decision we’ve made during this crisis, is very difficult,” Inslee said.
Schools have been shut statewide since March 17, and were originally scheduled to reopen April 27. Now, that closure is extended until midnight June 19 — when the spring term ends — and schools are encouraged to continue to provide distance learning. The order also asks schools to start planning for a potential expansion of the order into the summer and fall.
"As our state continues our efforts at 'flattening the curve' by staying home and staying healthy, the Governor's decision is as expected, and we are starting to see some impacts of these aggressive moves,” Moses Lake School District Superintendent Dr. Josh Meek stated. “Unfortunately, this mandate also means our inability to return to our school buildings this school year. The good news is that our dedicated team of staff has already been working hard to provide essential services and remote delivery. We already have the systems and ability to maintain connections with our learning community and will continue to provide remote delivery of instruction and food and child care services.”
Under the order, some in-person and on-site services like meetings with seniors to help finish up final projects and tutoring support is allowed only if social distancing and proper hygiene practices are followed.
"Especially during times of uncertainty, students need our support," Reykdal stated. "They need grace, and structure, and routine. Even though the world may feel like it’s upside down, our students need to know that we will move forward. These next two months will be tough. I won’t diminish that. However, learning must continue. It will look different than we are used to. It will be more flexible, and it will evolve as we learn more and gain experience in the tools available to us."
Officials have been cautiously optimistic that the state’s strategies have helped Washington avoid the levels of infections and deaths seen in other states. On Sunday, Inslee said the state will return more than 400 ventilators of the 500 it has received from the federal government so they can go to New York and other states hit harder by the coronavirus.There have been more than 330 COVID-19 deaths and more than 7,900 confirmed cases to date in the state.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
Washington received 500 ventilators last month from the Strategic National Stockpile.
(7) comments
Or maybe we should look out for other people first and foremost and live without prom.....and for all the people that think its not a big deal, just hope its not one of your loved ones that die needlessly when all we had to do was stay home for a few months! Stop thinking about trivial things when lives are at stake. Now go ahead and shoot down reason and science for money and graduation ceremonies, I expect it
Sorry but this is ridiculous. I have a senior and she will not get to enjoy any of the senior activities they have coming. No prom, no graduation. This whole thing is blown way out of proportion and we have the media and Governor Dufus to thank for this crap.
What are they going to do about the seniors graduating this year? This is concerning and somewhat premature I think
LOL.. They don't have a clue of what they are doing or going to do.. Basically in Layman's terms.. (Government officials) We don't have a clue what to do -- but apologize and try to give to the illusion you are sympathetic that way they won't blame us for being incompetent...
Maybe use all those highly prized degrees to come up with a true online learning program that all students across the state can use and benefit from instead of closing everything and then running like scared RATS..
At least come up with online classes that support Science, Math, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) classes.. History and PE.. yeah nobody cares cancel them [beam]
They don't teach history anymore and it is evident by the ignorance of so many people. Our constitution is being butchered by the government because people don't know why our country was set the way it is.
Our constitution is being butchered?? Say it ain't so.. I mean just because some moronic old men once said, " that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness" Are you not happy with your life being locked in your house, not being allowed to go to the beach or go fishing in the middle of a lake that we the people own?? I do not understand this utter arrogance..
It's not like we have contract with the government or anything that would state, "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble".. Why should you be allowed to assemble and and and exercise outside.. Why should you be allowed to go to church and exercise your religious beliefs as you see fit?? What utter selfish arrogance for you to request these things.
It’s not like school children have a fundamental right to basic education and the Supreme Court has stepped in and demanded the State to provide this basic education or anything like that.. I am absolutely sure that every student is still getting their basic education classes with this announcement.
For those seniors who were looking forward to the next step in your life.. Yeah the Governor and the Education Superintendent, they “understand” it’s tough but they just don’t CARE.. Take your made up grade and move on with your life because right now nobody is thinking about you or the harm they are doing to the 99.999% of us that are not EVER going to be seriously affected by this disease..
And geeze people it’s not like you really live in a democracy and even the blindest of blind can see that now by the Government’s own actions and words. Seriously the “Washington emergency” is that a health virus is out going around.. .. Yep 8000 people officially got this (many more not diagnosed because there are no tests) 338 people have gotten complications from this virus and other diseases have claimed their lives.. OUT of 7.5 MILLION people in this state..
Now if you can’t do the math maybe ask your 10 year old to figure out those percentages for you and you tell me again that this is all worth it in the name of “public health”.
How much you wanna bet that next years budget calls for MORE education funding because it inexplicably costs more to keep them closed than open[wink]
