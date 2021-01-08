Washington’s congresswoman in the 8th District publicly called for Donald Trump’s removal from office on Thursday.
Democratic Congresswoman Kim Schrier made it known that the 25th Amendment should be used to remove the Commander-In-Chief from office following Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle accuse Trump of inciting a mob that left five people dead in an attack on the Capitol building.
Schrier says Vice President Mike Pence and Cabinet “must invoke the 25th Amendment because it is the swiftest way to remove the President from office.”
The Amendment ultimately removes the U.S. President from office who is then succeeded by the Vice President.
“And let’s be clear: he should absolutely be removed from office. This isn’t about politics. It’s about protecting our democracy. As long as he has a megaphone, he can incite the type of violence we saw yesterday (Wednesday) and embolden this dangerous, un-American behavior.”
Schrier's Republican counterpart, Congressman Dan Newhouse of the 4th District, has not revealed his position on whether President Trump should be removed from office.
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has vowed to impeach Trump if he does not step down.