NEW YORK — The Seattle Seahawks have traded for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams.
The New York Jets dealt the disgruntled star safety to the Seahawks on Saturday, splitting with a gifted player whose relationship with the franchise quickly deteriorated because of a contract dispute.
The Jets received a massive haul in the deal Saturday, sending a 2022 fourth-round draft pick along with Adams to the Seahawks for a 2021 first-rounder, a 2022 first-rounder, a 2021 third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald — all pending physicals. McDougald, who signed with the Seahawks as a free agent in 2017, has started 39 games over the past three seasons, primarily at strong safety, which is also Adams' position.
Both teams confirmed the trade details, and the Seahawks welcomed Adams to the team in a Twitter post.
Adams is the second starting safety acquired by the Seahawks in a trade in less than a year, joining Quandre Diggs, who was added last year in a midseason trade with the Lions.
The deal ended a contentious several months for Adams and the Jets, a situation that increasingly appeared headed for a divorce when the two-time Pro Bowl selection criticized ownership early in the week and then took shots at coach Adam Gase and general manager Joe Douglas in an interview with the Daily News published Friday.
The 24-year-old was drafted by the Jets with the No. 6 overall pick out of LSU in 2017. He quickly established himself as one of the best players at his position, being selected for the last two Pro Bowls and making the All-Pro squad last year.
