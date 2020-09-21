SEATTLE - The Seattle Seahawks and its head coach, Pete Carroll, face hefty coronavirus-related fines after Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.
Pete Carroll will be penalized $100,000 and the team will be fined $250,000 for not wearing proper face coverings on the field.
The Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers face the same fines for the same reason.
The league is apparently doing its due diligence to uphold COVID-19 protocols and safety.
