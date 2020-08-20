SEATTLE - The Seattle Seahawks will play at least their first three home games without fans in the stands at CenturyLink Field.
The team said in a statement Wednesday the decision was made in conjunction with public health officials and the office of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
"After careful consideration, we have made the difficult determination to play at least our first three home games (Sept. 20, Sept. 27 and Oct. 11) without fans in attendance," the Seahawks said in a statement. "While CenturyLink Field has become the best home field advantage in the league thanks to the energy and passion of the 12s, the health and safety of all of our fans, players and staff remains our top priority. While we are hopeful that conditions will improve as the season moves forward, we will continue to follow the lead of public health and government officials to make future decisions about having fans in attendance."
The earliest the Seahawks may have fans is Nov. 1 against San Francisco. If it’s determined a limited capacity will be allowed later in the season, the Seahawks will reach out to season ticket holders at that time.
(2) comments
They will play the entire season without me as a fan. I've not watched an NFL game or program since the first knee touched the ground in disrespect of the nation, anthem and veterans.
Snooze... who cares? Cheatin' Pete and his front office still have no backs and no offensive line and Wilson( I'm so perfect!!) Wilson isn't getting any younger, although he's still a shameless self promoter...
