MOSES LAKE - The Big Bend Community College Board of Trustees has narrowed its search for the college’s next president to three finalists.
During a special meeting on Thursday, the board selected the finalists that includes Dr. Suzanne Ames, Vice President of Instruction at Lake Washington Institute of Technology; Dr. Teresa Rich, Vice President of Administrative Services at Yakima Valley College; and Dr. Sara Thompson Tweedy, Vice President of Student Access, Involvement, and Success at Westchester Community College in New York.
In mid-January, the Presidential Search Committee submitted five candidates to the Big Bend Board of Trustees. The five candidates visited Big Bend in late January to tour the college and city of Moses Lake, participate in open forum question and answer sessions and to meet with faculty, staff and students.
“We are pleased to announce our three finalists that will move forward with the possibility to become the next president of Big Bend Community College,” said board Chairman Stephen McFadden. “The next step will be to try and coordinate the travel schedules of all of the trustees to make our on-site visits to each of our finalists.”
The board will finalize on-site visit dates at their Feb. 14 meeting. The goal is to make a final announcement on the new president by March 31.
The college’s current president, Terry Leas, announced in August that he is retiring at the end of the 2019-20 academic year. Leas as been president at Big Bend since 2012.
