The editorial board of the Seattle Times published an opinion piece calling out Grant County’s congressional representative, Dan Newhouse.
The publication scrutinized the 4th District Congressman, casting shame on Newhouse for his involvement on what it referred to as an “odious attack on elections.” The Seattle Times reports that Newhouse and Spokane-area Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers were willing to help President Donald Trump retain his presidential seat at the expense of rejecting millions of votes cast in four states. Across the country, the Seattle Times reports that 126 members of Congress and 17 state attorneys general signed briefs siding with the Texas Attorney General’s allegations of improper elections procedures in battle ground states.
The Seattle Times says it was ‘disappointed’ over their involvement in the lawsuit.
“Through their poor decisions, McMorris Rodgers and Newhouse helped attack the other states for election practices Washington has proudly pioneered. The legal brief condemned Wisconsin’s ballot drop boxes as “unsecured,” and alleged Pennsylvania and Michigan overstepped their authority by increasing ballot returns through the mail. Washington’s federal officials, elected through such measures, should be championing mail voting to other states across the country, not joining efforts to undermine it in the name of partisan hardball,” the Seattle Times wrote.
“The friend-of-the-court brief that Newhouse and McMorris Rodgers joined disingenuously claimed to support “confidence of our people in the legitimacy of our institutions of government.” But by attempting to upend an election already certified in every state, it aimed for the opposite effect. Even though this anti-democratic attack failed, voters should hold Newhouse and McMorris Rodgers accountable for taking part.”
Newhouse defended his actions on his Facebook page on December 11.
“This court case is rooted in a constitutional issue. Article II, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution is clear: State legislatures are charged with selecting their electors and establishing their election systems. In these four states, it was an entity outside of the legislature that chose the electors. Not only is that very concerning, but the possible discrepancies in these states’ elections also merits a closer look by the court. Joining this amicus brief is not about trying to overturn the results of an election, but is simply about ensuring the American people have faith in our elections and our Constitution.”
Same traitors that supported the Post Office Sabotage, Texas allowing only 1 election drop box per county, Gop controlled states purging hundreds of thousands of voters from election rolls in districts that are blue, etc....
Never forget. MAGATs.
Fairly confident I can speak for the vast majority of Dan Newhouse's constituents when I say we could not care less what the seattle times editorial board thinks. They have enough issues on their side of the mountains, don't need them sticking their noses in on this side.
Having lived in Spokane for 22 years, it comes as no surprise that McMorris Rodgers would be involved in this madcap skit. She’s a notorious Trump throne sniffer. The Republican led legislatures in those 4 key states said they saw no role for themselves in picking electors. If it was such a big deal, wouldn’t it stand to reason they would become more involved? The people supporting this whole sham call themselves “patriots” while attempting to subvert the will of the people. Nothing patriotic about that. Simply put, it’s pathetic.
This comes from a person that spends four years pushing hate for Trump. The facts show there's a problem with the honesty of the election. Of course you attack whoever, by constitution law has the right to contest the election. The Seattle Times is the most liberalism paper on the west coast. I have listen to your communist comments enough to realize you are eating hay with the rest of the heard.
