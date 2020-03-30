SEATTLE - It’s safe to assume that for the first time in history, flying is the cheapest way to travel depending on where you go, but of course there’s a catch due to coronavirus. Airlines across the country are charging a fraction of what they were prior to coronavirus outbreak. In fact, some prices are so low, it’s hard to believe. iFIBER ONE News researched available travel dates among several airlines and this is what we found:
Alaska Airlines
Seattle to Orlando: $150 per person (round-trip)
Seattle to Chicago: $130 per person (round-trip)
American Airlines
Seattle to New York: $196 per person (round-trip)
United Airlines
Seattle to Houston: $57 per person (round-trip)
Frontier Airlines
Seattle to Denver: $45 per person (round-trip)
Spirit Airlines
Seattle to Miami: $49 per person (round-trip)
All flights we found were tentatively booked directly on airline company websites during the months of April or May.
And just when you thought prices couldn’t get any cheaper, some airlines are charging as little as $34 for a transcontinental flight. Spirit Airlines is only charging $35 for a round-trip between Baltimore and Los Angeles.
(4) comments
Yes very tempting I doubt a Seattle to Florida fight would be an issue, coming back would concern me though. I tried fares to various parts of the U.S and found most a deal breaker..
Anyone who gets on a commercial airplane to travel right now, infected or not, is darn fool and deserves to suffer the worst that this disease can give them!
I thought we were all supposed to stay home?
well- the airlines are returning the favor for the trillions of dollars that they will soon be getting from bail out. Heck- for 50 bucks- i could go to sunnny Florida and count all the new york licence plates on cars-r-v-s. spreading the good cheers around-- pardon spelling-S.S.
