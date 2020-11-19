SEATTLE - CenturyLink Field is no more. Beginning with Thursday night’s Seahawks game, the Seattle stadium will be known as Lumen Field as CenturyLink rebrands to Lumen Technologies.
The new name is pending approval by the Washington State Public Stadium Authority.
“Through a shared vision and commitment to serving the Seattle community, we are proud to enter a new era of world-class sports and entertainment with Lumen field,” said Chuck Arnold, Seahawks and First & Goal Inc. president. “For nearly two decades, the stadium has made its mark as a premier Seattle venue, and a place for the community to experience thrilling victories, establish sacred traditions, and witness unforgettable moments together.”
Originally known as Seahawks Stadium when it opened in 2002, the current naming rights agreement began in 2004 as the stadium was named Qwest Field. It was renamed CenturyLink Field in 20011. In 2017, a new agreement extended the naming rights through the 2033 season.
In-stadium sign replacement is in the early stages, according to a statement from the Seahawks, with a goal for all new internal and external branding to be completed before the start of the 2021 Seahawks season.
(1) comment
I've always called them Mariners field and Seahawks stadium. I don't get paid to advertise.
