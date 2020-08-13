ALMIRA - Another combine fire wreaked havoc north of Almira this week. Almira Fire Chief Dennis Pinar says a combine started a fire in a standing grain field at the north end of Sorensen Road about 12 miles north of Almira. Pinar suspects that the combine caused a spark that started the blaze.
Pinar says he and his crews were called out to the blaze at about 2 p.m.
The wind-driven fire burned up about 250 acres of grain and destroyed an unoccupied house that was going to serve as a rental home. In addition to the home burning, the blaze consumed a barn, a detached garage and several outbuildings.
At one point, Pinar says a second home was surrounded by fire, but crews managed to save it. A chicken coop on the property burned, but no chickens died in the fire.
Marv Eagle and his family live in the home that was surrounded by flames.
“I am thankful beyond belief, we are all safe and accounted for! I am blessed to be part of such a great community that comes together in times of need to help one another. Thank you to all the people and agencies that came together to fight this fire. Thanks to your selfless efforts my family and I still have a home.”
Neighboring fire agencies assisted in fighting the fire. Pinar says it took 12 hours to fully contain the blaze.
The fire was the second combine-related blaze in three days. On Monday, a combine that caught fire consumed 50 acres of wheat six miles north of Almira.
