QUINCY - A second Quincy resident has tested positive for COVID-19, with an additional probable case under investigation, according to the Grant County Health District.
The second positive test is a man in his 60s, linked to the first patient from Quincy who died from the virus. Health district officials say the latest patient is not experiencing severe illness and is in isolation.
A third patient, who is not linked to the other cases, is a male in his 40s, who reported having traveled outside the country prior to his illness. The patient is currently hospitalized.
“Staff is working overtime to identify and call all those who had close contact with these two individuals to ensure proper quarantines are in place and prevent others from being infected,” health district officials stated. “However, we expect additional cases will be confirmed in our communities.”
The health district is in support of both President Donald Trump’s Declaration of a National Emergency and Gov. Jay Inslee’s executive order for social distancing and school closures.
“Anyone staying home from work when sick or telecommuting, canceling events or modifying business operations to minimize the spread of this virus is doing their civic duty and should be commended by the rest of us,” Grant County Health Officer Dr. Alexander Brzezny stated. “The only way we will stop this pandemic is by separating ourselves from each other and by following simple hygiene and cough etiquette techniques.”
The state Department of Health is reported more than 560 confirmed COVID-19 cases, resulting in 37 deaths, mostly in King County.
When testing finally becomes as available here as it has been in places like Korea, Malaysia, Italy, etc. we will discover many more cases. A simple progression based on the first patient arriving Jan. 15 has at least 4000 cases from that source, with 800 severe - as of two days ago.
