MOSES LAKE - A second Grant County resident is being tested for possible coronavirus, according to the Grant County health District.
Health district officials say there is no link between the two patients being tested at this time and the two are being treated at different health care facilities. Test results for the latest patient are expected within two days. The health district is hoping to have the test results for the first patient available Tuesday evening.
Several health care workers at Samaritan Hospital involved in the care of one of the patients being treated for possible COVID-19 have been put into quarantine as a precaution.
“Quarantining healthy individuals who are exposed to a contagious disease is standard protocol used to prevent the spread of disease and follows CDC guidance for COVID-19 prevention,” health officials stated. “These individuals are being asked to do the quarantine at their homes and avoid contact with persons outside of their immediate families, for 14 days, and will be monitoring symptoms.”
Samaritan Healthcare officials say the patient remains in isolation after seeking treatment on Sunday for symptoms related to coronavirus. Samaritan Healthcare has also has visitor restrictions in place for all patient units, including limiting two visitors per patient and no visitors under the age of 12.
If the test results come back negative for coronavirus, the quarantine for the health care workers will be lifted.
"We’d like to thank the affected health care workers and Samaritan Hospital for helping keep out community safe while we wait for these results,” stated Grant County Health Officer Dr. Alexander Brzezny.
The health district is urging the public to do their part to prevent the spread of illness by:
- Washing hands frequently
- Staying home if you are ill (if you become ill with more severe symptoms, call your doctor before going in)
- Covering your cough and sniffles with a tissue
- Avoiding crowded places
- Avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands
- Cleaning high-touched surfaces frequently
Sure, nothing to worry about! It's got to be those Democrats causing chaos in Europe, Africa, the UAE, Singapore, etc. Here's an idea - Trump can hold a huge MAGA rally - in Kirkland - to show how real patriots deal with liberal scare-mongering. That'll learn 'em!
For perspective, there have been 74 deaths from the flu in Washington State so far this flu season.
