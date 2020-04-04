MOSES LAKE - A second Grant County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Grant County Health District.
The patient, a Moses Lake man in his 60s, died Friday at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee due to complications from the virus.
“Our hearts are with his family, friends and Central Washington Hospital staff,” health district officials stated.
The man’s death is the second in Grant County related to COVID-19. The first death, a Quincy resident in their 80s, came in early March.
In addition to Friday’s death, three new confirmed cases were reported in Grant County, bringing the total cases to 80 with six patients hospitalized. Another 26 cases are probable and about 225 cases pending test results.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 8
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 0
- Mattawa: 13
- Moses Lake: 13
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 37
- Royal City: 3
- Soap Lake: 1
- Warden: 4
Statewide, nearly 7,600 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 310 deaths reported.
