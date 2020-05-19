OTHELLO - The Second Harvest Mobile Market is making a stop in Othello on Wednesday to distribute food to families in need.
The mobile market visit starts at 11 a.m. at the Columbia Basin Health Association, located at 1515 E. Columbia St.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, pre-packed emergency food boxes will be distributed in a drive-thru format. The boxes include an assortment of nonperishable and fresh food items.
The food distribution is open to the public, and no appointment or documentation is required. Second Harvest is able to serve up to 300 vehicles, one food box per vehicle, during the event.
For more information, visit https://2-harvest.org/.
(1) comment
You are completely legal to do so, do not let a unconstitutional govenor rule your life. You people who believe different stay home! Stay out of other people's lives.......
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.