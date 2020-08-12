EPHRATA - The Second Harvest Mobile Market will be in Ephrata on Thursday to distribute free food to families in need.
Free produce, meats and other food will be provided to anyone in need from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Moore Furniture parking lot, located at 328 Basin St. SW.
Due to COVID-19, the distribution is set up as a drive-thru, with prepackaged food boxes available. The food distribution is open to the public, with no appointment or documentation needed. Food boxes are available for up to 250 families, or while supplies last.
City of Ephrata officials ask everyone to be patient as past Mobile Market events have been busy and caused traffic slow-downs on Basin Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.