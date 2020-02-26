QUINCY - The Second Harvest Mobile Market is making a stop in Quincy on March 17.
The free food distribution is being held at the Quincy Community Health Center, located at 1450 First Ave. SW from noon to 2 p.m.
Free produce and nutritious perishable products are available for anyone in need of food assistance. No appointment or documentation is needed.
Families are asked to bring a bag or box for their food.
The Second Harvest visit is sponsored by Dell EMC and Quincy Community Health Center.
For more information, visit https://2-harvest.org/
