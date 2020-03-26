MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake man who escaped from the Yakima County Jail on Monday evening was arrested Thursday afternoon near Moses Lake.
Miguel Chavez Amezqua, 27, was located in a vehicle on Interstate 90 about 1 p.m., according to Moses Lake police. The driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Alexis C. Brock-Sturtevant, of Yakima, will face charges related to aiding Chavez Amezqua.
Moses Lake police, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service and the Washington State Patrol assisted in the arrest. Chavez Amezque is expected to be booked into Yakima County Jail on a charge of first-degree escape.
Chavez Amezque was among 13 inmates that escaped the Yakima County Jail. Eight inmates were taken into custody that night but Chavez Amezque and another Moses Lake man, Tyrone Adam Mulvaney were able to evade capture.
Mulvaney was arrested Wednesday by U.S. Marshals and Yakima County deputies after a tip on Crime Stoppers Yakima County. Mulvaney is charged with first-degree escape and his bail is set at $100,000.
