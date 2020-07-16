Economists from the University of Washington and Evergreen State College were among 156 financial experts asking policymakers to make the next round of stimulus payments recurring until the economy recovers during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the letter, business analysts emphasize that direct cash payments are an essential tool that “will boost economic security, drive consumer spending, hasten the recovery, and promote certainty at all levels of government and the economy – for as long as necessary.”
Here is the letter:
When could a second stimulus check be sent?
As of July 14, when a second stimulus check will be sent all depends on when legislation is approved.
President Trump approved the CARES Act on March 27 and the first Economic Impact Payments started appearing in people's bank accounts about three weeks later, during the week of April 14.
However, because the IRS already did a lot of the set-up work during the first round of payments, there's a chance a second round of stimulus checks could be sent out faster.
That being said, nothing will be sent out until Congress comes to an agreement on a stimulus package. With the Senate not returning until July 20, there's still a chance for the IRS to start issuing checks in August but the window for that is shrinking.
What could the second stimulus check look like?
When asked about a second stimulus check when visiting a hospital in his home state of Kentucky on July 6, McConnell suggested targeting those making $40,000 a year or less.
"I think the people who have been hit the hardest are people who make about $40,000 a year or less. Many of them work in the hospitality industry. So that could well be a part of it," McConnell said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back on that limit, saying during a July 9 press conference "I think families making over $40,000 probably need assistance, depending on their situation."
The Democrats' HEROES Act would have offered another $1,200 per person plus $1,200 per dependent, with a $6,000 cap per household.
There have also been a variety of other stimulus check ideas proposed by lawmakers since the pandemic begins. If a second check is approved, it could look like one of the above or be something completely different. We won't know for sure until the legislation is proposed and voted on.
What else could be in the next stimulus bill?
McConnell has said that any more economic relief packages must have liability protection to help protect hospitals, doctors, nurses, businesses and schools for the next five years.
"Nobody should have to face an epidemic of lawsuits," McConnell told reporters Monday.
He also said he hopes the bill has an emphasis on kids, jobs, healthcare and schools. Senate Democrats have proposed a $430 billion education stabilization plan. But the Republican leader has not said how much Congress is willing to spend, wary of high-dollar outlays that will run into resistance from GOP senators. Vice President Mike Pence assured governors Monday that talks are underway for education funds from Congress.
The CARES Act included additional unemployment benefits for those who lost their job due to the pandemic. The program provided an additional $600 per week in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC). Without additional legislation, that program will expire on July 31.
Mnuchin has said the program will be fixed so that people will make more money working than being on unemployment.
"We're going to make sure that people are [incentivized] to go back to jobs, Mnuchin said. "We'll figure out an extension to it that works for companies and works for people who will still be unemployed."
Republicans oppose extending the $600 weekly unemployment benefit boost that expires at the end of this month. They say it pays people to stay home rather than work, but Democrats say jobless Americans need the extra money.
In addition, a bill could provide continued eviction protections. The original CARES Act provides a temporary moratorium on evictions for most residents of federally subsidized apartments, including those supported by HUD, USDA or Treasury for 120 days after enactment. That means the service would end July 25, 2020.
(4) comments
How about compensating those, who HAVE WORKED and CONTINUE to do so, during this pandemic? WE'VE SACRIFICED more, while SOME have SACRIFICED NONE, but yet WE REWARD THEM FOR BEING LAZY!!?? People, SOMETHING is REALLY WRONG here!!
UMMM NOO.. If you work a business -- They don't care about you.. If you work for a business -- They don't care about you.. If you try to make an honest living and climb up the ladder -- They don't care about you..
If you are a Government Employee.. Go home -- Do absolutely NOTHING relevant and they will pay you your full salary and you still will get all the perks that honest hard working people get..
It's called government.
I wonder how long they can keep printing money?
I need 7 million to get by. Please send help quick or go to my gofundme page.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.