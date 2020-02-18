MOSES LAKE - A second suspect has been charged in connection to a Jan. 3 attempted armed robbery in Moses Lake.
Victor Noriega Jr., 21, is charged is Grant County Superior Court with first-degree attempted robbery.
Chance Suarez, 22, was arrested the day of the incident after Moses Lake police responded about 10:45 a.m. to reports of an attempted robbery outside J’s Teriyaki on Alder Street. The victim told police Suarez had pulled him into the alley and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t hand over a cash deposit bag, which contained about $4,500, according to Moses Lake police.
The victim reportedly fought back, drawing the attention of people nearby. Suarez reportedly ran off when a witness came to help the victim. Suarez was located and taken into custody at Civic Park behind the police department. He was reportedly in possession of a stolen 9mm pistol, according to police.
Moses Lake police were later notified by the victim that an employee at the business was friends with Suarez. The employee was identified as Noriega, who was reportedly seen with Suarez a few days before the attempted robbery.
Suarez reportedly made several recorded phone calls to Noriega from the Grant County Jail where the two are discussing the robbery. In another phone call, Suarez reportedly tells his mother that Noriega “better speak up” about his involvement in the robbery, according to police.
In a follow-up interview with the victim, he told police Noriega was fired from his job for not disclosing his friendship with Suarez. The victim also said Noriega’s comments after the robbery “were suspicious to him,” and Noriega had asked how the victim knew Suarez robbed him, adding “didn’t he have a mask on?”
Noriega was taken into custody on Feb. 12 after a search warrant was completed on Suarez’s cellphone, which reportedly showed Suarez and Noriega exchanging text messages on the day of the robbery, including one from Noriega stating “You wanna get that grand today?” according to police.
Noriega initially denied being involved in the the robbery. He later admitted to participating and that he and Suarez had come up with a plan to take the money as it was being deposited, according to police.
Noriega reportedly told police he picked up Suarez the morning of the robbery, dropped him off at KFC and went to work. Noriega said he sent Suarez a text message when the victim left the business with the cash deposit.
Moses Lake police say Noriega wrote the victim and the owner of J’s Teriyaki an apology note after the robbery.
