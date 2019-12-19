MOSES LAKE - A simple act of kindness Wednesday night lifted a heavy weight off the shoulders of two grandparents a week before Christmas.
Every year during Shop with a Cop at Walmart, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office plays secret Santa and surprises a few shoppers by paying for their cart-full of items. A couple at self checkout caught the eye of Sheriff Tom Jones.
Jacki and Kary Eaton had scraped up every dime they could, filling two shopping carts full of groceries and Christmas gifts for their six grandchildren.
An extremely difficult year for the family — a daughter recovering from cancer, a son fighting to keep his home and car — the money just wasn’t there for the family for Christmas.
Jacki and Kary were stunned when Sheriff Jones told the two he would pay for everything in their carts. The amount totaled close to $700. A simple gesture turned into an emotional interaction, a Christmas blessing for a deserving family.
The Eatons told Jones they can now use the money they had planned to spend for Christmas on necessities for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.