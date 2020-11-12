LEAVENWORTH - Crews have quite the tow on their hands after a semi took a tumble into the Wenatchee River one mile west of Leavenworth early Thursday.
Washington State Troopers say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. Trooper John Bryant says 48-year-old Bao Quan Li of Alberta, Canada was heading towards Leavenworth on SR 2 when he lost control of his rig.
Bryant says Quan Li took out the guardrail, went down the embankment and went into the river. Quan Li’s trailer, which was empty, rested on the embankment, but the semi cab was mostly submerged in the river. Quan Li, who was unhurt, was seen standing on the cab of his semi and was told by a passerby to climb out. Quan Li eventually climbed up the trailer and onto the road to escape the carnage.
Troopers say Quan Li was going too fast for the icy road conditions.
SR 2 shut down in both directions at around 9:15 a.m. and will be closed through the afternoon. Traffic will be diverted onto the Chumstick Highway.
Amazing he was able to get out safe and someone stopped to help, glad he's physically okay
