GRAND COULEE - State troopers are on scene of a semi-truck vs. building on state Route 174 in Grand Coulee.
The semi-truck, hauling apples, collided with the Hometown Pizza building around noon at the intersection of SR 174 and SR 155. State Trooper John Bryant said the semi also struck a parked vehicle and caught fire after crashing off the highway.
The driver of the semi-truck was injured and has been airlifted to a regional hospital, according to the state patrol. The extent of the driver’s injuries are unknown at this time.
SR 174 is closed in both directions at the SR 155 junction. A detour is available on local roads and SR 155 is open.
No other details have been released. A state patrol commercial vehicle enforcement officer is en route to the scene to investigate.
