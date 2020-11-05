PULLMAN - Seven Washington State Cougars have received Preseason All-Pac-12 Conference honors ahead of first slate of games on Saturday.
WSU was led by first-team selections right tackle Abraham Lucas and kicker Blake Mazza while Max Borghi was named to the first team as a running back and an all-purpose player. Linebacker Jahad Woods was named to the second team while right guard Josh Watson, punter Oscar Draguicevich III and kick returner Travell Harris all received honorable mention.
Borghi earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention last season after totaling 1,435 all-purpose yards with 16 total touchdowns, second-most in the conference.
Lucas, a two-time All-Pac-12 Conference second-team selection, started all 13 games at right tackle last season and was rated the best pass-blocking offensive tackle in the country by ProFootballFocus College.
Kicker Blake Mazza was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award last season and was an All-Pac-12 Conference first-team selection after boing 20-for-21 on field goal attempts, the highest field goal percentage in WSU single-season history.
The Cougars, under first-year head coach Nick Rolovich, open the shortened 2020 season on Saturday at Oregon State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.