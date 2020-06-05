OLYMPIA - Seven counties were approved Friday to move into Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” reopening plan.
State Secretary of Health John Wiesman approved Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens and Wahkiakum counties for Phase 3. Clark, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties were approved to move from Phase 1 to Phase 2, and King County was approved to move into a modified version of Phase 1, also known as Phase 1.5.
Statewide, five counties, Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin and Yakima, remain in Phase 1 and 26 counties are in Phase 2.
Businesses approved to move into a new phase must comply with all health and safety requirements outlined in the state’s guidance to reopen.
Phase 2 allows restaurants and taverns to reopen at half capacity with limited table sizes, hair and nail salons and barber shops to resume business, and retail stores to reopen for in-store purchases at 30-percent capacity. It also allows additional outdoor recreation and gatherings with no more than five people outside of a person’s household.
Phase 3 expands group gatherings to 50 or less, including sports activities, and allows restaurants to increase capacity to 75 percent. Gyms and movie theaters can also reopen at half capacity during this phase.
Most public interactions resume in the final phase, with bars, restaurants and entertainment and sporting venues returning to their regular capacity.
In order to apply to move to the next reopening phase, a number of targets must be met, including:
- COVID-19 activity: The ideal target for new cases will be 25 or fewer per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. Hospitalizations for COVID should be flat or decreasing.
- Healthcare system readiness: The available hospital beds in a given jurisdiction would preferably be at less than 80% occupancy.
- Testing: Counties should show they have adequate testing capacity, 50 times as many people per day as they have confirmed new cases per day – which equates to positive test results under 2%. They also need to show rapid turnaround time for test results, ensuring that we can work effectively to contain the virus.
- Case and contact investigations: The goal is to contact 90 percent of cases by phone or in person within 24 hours of receipt of a positive lab test result. There is also a goal of reaching all that person’s contacts within 48 hours of a positive test result. Additionally, there are goals to make contact with each case and contact during their home isolation or quarantine to help ensure their success.
- Protecting high-risk populations: The ideal number of outbreaks reported by week – defined as two or more non-household cases where transmission occurred at work, in congregate living, or in an institutional setting – is zero for counties under 75,000, and no higher than three for our largest counties.
Based on the state’s most recent data, Grant County is not meeting two goals, including having adequate testing capacity and positive test results under two percent. As of Thursday’s data, Grant County is test about 45 percent as many people per day as they have confirmed cases per day and positive test results are at about 2.2 percent during the past week.
So... in other words for Grant County to get past Phase 2, all we have to do is have a hundred non-sick people get tested?
Seriously, the remaining two requirements encourage non-sick people to use up testing that would be better spent on people that actually are suspected of having the virus elsewhere. It's stupid.
